30 Denim Skirts to Nail That “I Didn’t Try Too Hard” Look

We all remember the micro-mini denim skirts of the aughts, yeah? Those were everything, and looking back… a serious choice. While those of us who lived through the era have since evolved our style — eventually swapping in more elevated versions, from more modest minis to midi and maxi versions — denim skirts remain irresistible. Thanks to the enduring charm of Y2K fashion and the timeless appeal of jeans, skirts this season are every bit as coveted as their denim dress counterparts. They’re the ultimate “I didn’t try too hard” pieces that balance casual cool with a put-together sensibility.
This spring, your denim skirt options span an incredible spectrum — from playful minis to structured midis and super-long maxis that pool at your feet. Trend-wise, it’s a delightful mix, too: Western-inspired styles channel Cowboy Carter (praise Beyoncé), crisp white carpenter designs feel light and airy, and practical cargo-pocketed cuts add a touch of functional flair. There are also those sweet wrap silhouettes and ultra-long lengths nodding to ’90s nostalgia, and deep indigo hues that pair perfectly with coordinating denim tops for an iconic, and au courant, denim-on-denim look.
And then there’s the bubble hem evolution — now reimagined in denim skirt form to create a look that’s both captivating and low-key sweet. Just pair any of these with a simple tank and slide sandals, and you’re ready to serve.
All market products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.