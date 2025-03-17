All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s a well-known fact that when Beyoncé does something, she doesn’t do it by halves, and the last year has been a big reminder of that. Ever since the release of her eighth studio album, the genre-bending and blending Cowboy Carter, last March, she’s ushered in a culture-shifting redefinement of country music and its history, challenged the deeply ingrained racism and cultural bias within that music landscape; shed light on Black country icons old and new, and confronted the “cold” limitations of genre head-on. Not to mention, turning the NFL 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show into a Texas-sized spectacle (“Beyoncé Bowl”) and winning Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys. All while decked out in her very own unique brand of cowboy couture — her outfits littered with as many historic references as her music. Phew!
And so, when we're talking about dressing for a Beyoncé tour — especially the Cowboy Carter tour — we know that we too need to pull out all the stops. Hive, it's time to don your rhinestone cowboy boots, lace up your chaps and giddy up. This is sure to be the ride of our lives. Read on to get inspired.
show ride of our lives. Read on to get inspired.
These (Cowboy) Boots Are Made For Walkin’
Beyoncé wasn’t lying when she said Cowboy Carter isn’t “a country album, it’s a Beyoncé album.” It truly is a patchwork quilt of genres, blending together country, gospel, soul, blues, R&B, pop and psychedelic rock. Perhaps one of the best examples of this is the track, ‘YA YA’, which interpolates The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" (1966) and Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" (1966).
Talking about the latter, Beyoncé does not play when it comes to cowboy boots — hers really are made for walking… And for riding a horse, strutting down the length of an American football stadium and falling into a synchronised two-step with an army of dancers. Rather than stick to a traditional, rustic leather pair, the boots we’ve seen Beyoncé in so far this era are worthy of a superstar: bedazzled to the heavens in rhinestones, heel-to-toe covered in snake print, in distressed denim or crisp white.
Securing your own standout pair of cowboy boots is the easiest way to dress for the tour, and is a great way to Cowboy Carter-ify any outfit you already own. (Speaking from experience — I own nine pairs! — they’re also some of the comfiest shoes to dance all night in.) Here are our top picks…
Rhinestone, silver & gold cowboy boots
Denim cowboy boots
White cowboy boots
Animal print cowboy boots
Western Belle Like Dolly P
When in doubt, go full cowgirl glam with all the Western-inspired trimmings — we’re talking about everything from chaps and cow print to bolo ties and fringed jackets. It’s best to mix and match with care though, so as not to look like you’ve fallen head-first into a costume shop. Like Queen B herself, we advise pairing your Western items with some more glam, trend-led pieces to create a cool dichotomy. For example, over the last year, we’ve seen Beyoncé belt a gold lamé gown with a statement Western-inspired medallion belt, wear a bolo tie with a classic suit or cut-out gown, leather chaps with a fur coat and a cowboy hat with a bodycon latex dress.
Cowboy trousers: denim & leather chaps
Bolo ties
Fringed jackets
Western buckle belts
Cow print
Blinged Out Like Beyoncé Bowl
When Beyoncé first embarked on the Renaissance world tour, we hadn’t yet experienced the aesthetic world of Renaissance. There was no lead single with a music video, only a video teaser for the song “I’m That Girl,” and the album cover. In comparison, we’ve had the Beyoncé Bowl show as a taster, suggesting this upcoming tour is set to be a stadium-wide line dance extravaganza; perhaps also featuring another horse mannequin to ‘ride’ in on (Chardonneigh’s sibling?), a full marching band, symbolic visuals that reclaim red, white and blue patriotism, a denim-clad ‘Levii’s’ truck, and surprise guests.
Outfit-wise too, this gave us a feast of inspiration. The M.O. was all-white and extra glamorous — Beyoncé wore a white rhinestone embellished bodysuit inspired by traditional Western or Vaquero shirts and matching fringed chaps, made by an actual horse show clothing designer, Lindsey James Show Clothing, a custom bull-shaped medallion belt by Ukrainian-brand Frolov, and a large white cowboy hat. Elevated, of course in true Beyoncé fashion, with a host of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and sparkling Christian Louboutin boots.
Pay homage to this performance with your own glitzy cowgirl attire with rhinestone-embellished denim pieces…
Rhinestone cowgirl
Big Cowboy Hat Energy
Another key fashion motif of the Cowboy Carter era is, of course, a cowboy hat — and not just any cowboy hat, a statement cowboy bat. Beyoncé has gone for extra big, embellished, denim, furry, gold, bright and bold, neutral and patterned designs this era, so the world really is your cowboy hat-shaped oyster. However, when in doubt, a simple white design like on the album cover will always fly (just as the Renaissance mirrored cowboy hat became the fashion icon of the Renaissance tour). Just note, a massive fuck off cowboy hat will not make you popular with your fellow concert-goers. It’s always best etiquette to take it off when inside — either place it on your chair when dancing or attach a ribbon so you can tie it around your neck.
White cowboy hats
Denim cowboy hats
Rhinestone cowboy hats
‘Denim On Denim (On Denim On Denim…)’
An obvious choice? Yes, but also a solid one. It’s not often artists give us the exact recipe for concert dressing in their lyrics; it’s especially rare when artists add a visual element with a dedicated ad campaign, but that’s what Beyoncé has done with the track ‘Levii’s Jeans’ and the subsequent collaboration with Levi’s (who else?). It’s time for “Denim on denim on denim on denim” in a Canadian tuxedo, reimagined like Bey with rhinestone embellishments or a vest component, or you could go classic and ‘Give you high fashion in a simple white tee’. Want to go all out? Add on a denim cowboy hat and a pair of denim cowboy boots to seal the deal.
Double denim outfits
Miss Texas Hold ‘Em
It’s not the first time that Beyoncé has referenced beauty pageants in her work — the music video of her 2014 single, ‘Pretty Hurts’ touches upon her experiences competing in her home state of Texas. For the cover of Cowboy Carter she touches again on Southern pageantry culture by wearing a beauty queen sash, this time in undeniable all-American red, white and blue. She also carries an American flag whilst sitting astride a galloping horse; a nod also to rodeo queens who are often asked to carry the American flag in a rodeo grand entry. Again, emphasising how important these sashes are to the Cowboy Carter aesthetic, her dancers for the NFL halftime show also wore their own sparkly versions.
We anticipate similar sashes being a popular tour outfit choice. Unfortunately, whilst the officially licensed sash is sold out on Beyoncé's site, it’s easy to DIY your own (or head to Etsy). Really want to go all out? Why not create your very own Miss ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ pageant queen look complete with big pageant queen hair and crown?
