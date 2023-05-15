I Went To Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour this week in Stockholm, Sweden and it has already been declared “the greatest pop show on Earth.” If you’re reading this, you’re probably already a part of the BeyHive so I don’t need to tell you how spectacular the concert is; you already know and have probably already seen clips of concert — whether you wanted to or not — thanks to the eager members of the Hive who livestreamed and posted every song and every outfit. As a dedicated member of the BeyHive myself, I flew to Sweden to see the concert on opening night. It was everything I expected, and more! Of course, I made sure to take some notes to share with you so you know how to make the most of your experience at the Renaissance World Tour. And for those of you who want to be totally surprised when you see Queen Bey in your city, don’t worry, this survival guide is spoiler free.
Prepare for a marathon, not a sprint
The Renaissance World Tour is a three-hour performance, and it's a high-energy, non-stop spectacle from start to finish. Make sure to pace yourself and come prepared to endure a marathon, not a sprint. There are mini-intermissions throughout the concert where Beyoncé isn’t on stage. During those breaks, I suggest you use them (they’re about two to three minutes each) to run to the bathroom, grab a drink, or even sit down. But don’t rush out during every intermission. They are an important storytelling aspect of the concert. And finally, no spoilers, but make sure to save some energy for the very end because just when you think it’s over, it gets even more hype!
What to wear to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour? Dress comfortably but on theme
Dressing up is always a fun part of attending a concert and while we don’t have the full Renaissance visuals quite yet, Beyoncé has given us plenty to work with to dress on theme. Think alien cowgirl who’s going to a disco. Beyoncé herself spotted fans wearing glittery silver outfits and cowboy hats from the stage (and shouted them out!) so if you want to wear something that is most pleasing to the Queen I’d suggest glitter, silver, chrome, cowboy boots and hats. Also, remember to prioritise your comfort because you’ll want to dance all night. Wear the most comfortable shoes you own (I know you are trying to look cute, but I promise, leave your heels at home) and clothing that you can easily move around in.
What’s going on with Club Renaissance?
Club Renaissance is one of the most coveted Renaissance World Tour tickets because you are right in the middle of all the action. The tickets are on the floor of the venue right in front of the stage and just like a dancefloor, there are no physical seats. I did not get a Club Renaissance ticket, but I did speak to some people who were in that section and they said to get there early – but not too early. According to concertgoers, every spot in Club Renaissance is a good spot so no need to camp out. And since it is standing room only, it’s even more important to wear comfortable shoes here. One attendee even brought a portable stool – but before you buy one for yourself, check your stadium’s bag policy! And if you’re like me and didn’t get a Club Renaissance ticket, don’t fret, Beyoncé is a pro and knows how to perform for every seat in the house.
We may not have the visuals, but get ready for a visual feast
Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour is a visually stunning experience, with elaborate stage designs, intricate costumes, and state-of-the-art technology. We’ve been waiting for her to drop the visual component to her groundbreaking album Renaissance and it seems like she saved them all for this tour. Be prepared to be wowed by the stunning visual display, and take in all the details of the show. There has been much speculation on social media about Beyoncé not dancing as much as people are used to, but while attending the concert, that thought never even crossed my mind because there is so much to take in as you watch the show.
Forget the spoilers & expect the unexpected
Beyoncé is known for her incredible live performances, and the Renaissance World Tour is no exception. The show is full of surprises, with brand new dancers, intricate costuming, and stunning visuals that will keep you on your toes. Don’t be afraid of spoilers because if this tour is anything like Beyoncé’s previous tours, she just might change things up from city to city. So be ready for anything, and expect the unexpected.
Celebrate Beyoncé's entire career
The Renaissance World Tour isn’t just about the Renaissance album, it’s also a celebration of Beyonce's incredible career, spanning over two decades of hits and iconic performances. Get ready for nostalgia and a trip down memory lane. If you need to dust off your fave Bey album from the past to prepare, go for it. She’s breaking out the deep cuts. Take the time to appreciate her impact on the music industry and the cultural significance of her work. You’ll make memories that will last a lifetime, and soak up the atmosphere of one of the most incredible live performances in recent memory.
Take care of yourself after the show
After three hours of non-stop entertainment, it's essential to take care of yourself afterwards. During the show, you need to hydrate, but after, it’s also imperative that you get some rest, drink more water, and take some time to reflect on the incredible experience. Schedule some time to recap every second of the spectacle with your group chat and the friends who got to experience it along with you. And for those of us who travelled to a new city just for the show, DO NOT plan a big excursion the day after the show. Plan your touristy things in the afternoon or evening the next day because you’re not going to want to get out of bed early.
