Denim dresses are often dismissed as basic, but the latest versions popping up in new arrivals sections at retailers everywhere are proving they can be so much more. No longer limited to the same old mini apron styles, jean dresses are now a fashionable spring essential, reworked with thoughtful detailing and elevated silhouettes.
These dresses are as versatile as they are adorable: Whether you're drawn to utilitarian long-sleeve designs or a waist-cinching wrap silhouette, there’s a denim style for every occasion. The styling possibilities are endless, too — from layering a cute cardigan over a sleeveless mini to pairing a figure-skimming midi with knee-high boots and a faux fur jacket. Shop our favourites for spring ahead.
