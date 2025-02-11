All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For the past decade, British brand Rixo has developed a reputation (and loyal following!) for its vintage-inspired pieces and hand-painted prints. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey in 2015, the duo’s designs have since been worn by Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge and Kate Middleton. Catering to the crowd who prefers high-quality contemporary pieces with a touch of whimsy, the brand offers a wide range of prices, starting from £40 for scarves and simple camisoles to £1,450 for wedding dresses (yes, they do bridal, too). But rather than rely on a constant stream of newness, Rixo produces its clothing and accessories in intentionally small batches, with recurring silhouettes like bias-cut dresses and silky blouses, as well as fresh, reinvisioned styles.
To check out Rixo’s newest styles, I made my way to Rixo’s London flagship (which boasts interiors as bright and colourful as its dress prints). I was greeted by flowy skirts, retro accessories and mannequins in effortless pattern clashes that begged me to try them on. So, in honour of the iconic 2000s-movie outfit montage, I did just that. Ahead, styles I would buy.
Note: All items pictured are a UK size 8 and run true to size, unless otherwise stated.
Polka dots are making a grown-up comeback and Rixo has mastered a modern take on it. As soon as I saw the spotted dresses, blouses and scarves — with playful variations of shape and spacing — I was keen to try them, despite not owning any polka dot pieces prior to this moment.
I like how this midi dress is flowy without swallowing me whole (as a curvy person, I find loose-fitting dresses to look frumpy on me, but frumpy this is not). The length is perfect for my 5’7” frame and the flirty ruffles and drop-waist are subtle enough for an everyday occasion. During winter, I’d wear this with a slouchy jacket and knee-high boots for some edge. As for spring and summer, this is a one-and-done staple that would look just as good with some white trainers as a heel.
I love the vintage vibe of this whimsical top (hand-painted by Orlagh) featuring my star sign. The semi-sheer fabric feels lightweight and super soft (admittedly, as I’d hope for £75) and its cropped length lends well to all kinds of bottoms, like this pleated midi skirt.
Embodying Rixo’s knack for versatility, this skirt (sized up to a 10 for a looser fit) would suit almost any occasion, from the office to date night to a weekend stroll. Notable features include its demure side slit (add tights for work or winter), chic multi-directional gingham print and opaque, unlined fabric. Aside from a cropped tee and my go-to Adidas Sambas, I’d style it with biker boots or chunky loafers and an oversized knit.
While I often associate Rixo with occasion dresses, this fire-red waistcoat was all I needed to add the brand to the ranks of my other go-to suiting brands like Aligne and The Frankie Shop. This vest’s structured design gives it a premium feel, while the fitted waist and gold hardware add the perfect amount of personality (it would look stunning with stacked gold jewellery!). While the brand sells a matching mini skirt — which, when layered with the blouse, gives off chic Austin Powers vibes — I went for a more casual, romantic look with a slip skirt in a floral print. I’d also wear the vest with jeans and trainers.
Last year my TikTok feed was dominated by milkmaid dresses, so I was pleased to see this wintery version to wear now. Another reason to try clothes on in-store? This dress looked way better on the body than it did on the hanger. Without actually having it on my figure, I wouldn’t have appreciated how its stretchy fabric would hug my curves or how its puffed shoulders and shirred sleeves would give it a cottagecore aesthetic that just… works in the winter.
Leopard print has long been Rixo’s muse, but its retro zebra pattern is a hidden gem. (I don’t gate-keep!) While I’d prefer wearing this dress on its own, it can be used as a layering piece for the colder months. For example, underneath this incredibly soft suede jacket. Bonus points for its perfect match to this thick belt, a trending accessory for 2025).
