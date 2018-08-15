For all of the comfort and ease denim offers, we'll be the first to admit that jean dresses can feel pretty blah. A quick shopping search shows the same mini skirt apron style with little to no variation. Thankfully, designers are mastering the art of retooling the fabric and turning denim into a fashionable, do-it-all textile.
If you live for a long-sleeve, utilitarian style dress, you're in luck; and if a midi wrap dress is more your speed, The Frankie Shop has one that has us gushing over how designers can now bend a yard of denim to fit their will.
Ahead, 15 dresses that prove just how versatile and cool the utilitarian material can be this season. So give your go-to cutoffs a breather in favor of these jeanius new takes on the denim dress.
