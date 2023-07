If your FYP looks anything like ours, then you’ve been seeing TikTok after TikTok of people styling outfits with shoes that appear to be aesthetic opposites — at least on the surface. Dubbed the “ wrong shoe theory ” by stylist Allison Bornstein , it’s the idea that you should wear a shoe that would traditionally be considered antithetical to your given outfit to create a more interesting look. Think: flip-flops with tailored trousers, heels with sweatpants, dad sneakers with maxi dresses, or any other combo that sounds "wrong" when you think of it, but, in practice, is just…right.