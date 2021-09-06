The whole skirts-over-pants look feels like a relic from '00s Disney Channel stars on the red carpet. With layered bedazzled t-shirts, strappy metallic heels, ugg boots and knee-high socks, faded bootcut jeans, and feather scarves — the looks truly felt like a fever dream.
The divisive trend has unexpectedly crept back into our fashion world. But after the return of the trucker hat, low-rise jeans and frosted tips, are we truly surprised about the latest y2k revival?
Kristen Stewart isn't — channelling her Princess Di charm, the 31-year-old actress styled a pale seafoam sheer Chanel set at this year's Venice International Film Festival. But what got people talking was the elasticated lace-trimmed skirt layered on top of her long-lined camisole and matching trousers.
Advertisement
If Kristen Stewart's nightie-esque ensemble and TikTok's Disney Channel-inspired outfits aren't up your alley, there are sleeker alternatives just in time for spring too.
Long-lined blazers and coats over midi and maxi skirts are a toe-dip into the world of unconventional silhouettes. As is a monochromatic look, where the skirt or dress is the same shade as the pants. Longer hemlines on your skirt or dress will create simpler lines and a more structured form. As we know, suiting is in, so a tailored trouser works wonders here — as does a blazer thrown on top. Byron Bay label St. Agni's refined and feminine takes on basics are perfect for a chic dress-over-pants outfit.
But of course, no need to shy away from colour and pattern here. As KStew has shown us, a matching set is an easy way to create a harmonious take on the skirt-over-pants look. Might we suggest a sunny spot of Holiday the Label to take us through to the warmer months?
Layering has cemented its place in the sartorial landscape; whether you join in for modesty's sake, or for added textures and interests in your outfit rotation. The skirt-over-dress trend's newest iteration is here for the transseasonal period and beyond.