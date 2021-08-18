The changing of the seasons, sartorially speaking, can be confusing. One day the sun might be beating down, and the next, you might be batting away the rain with a brolly.
Transseasonal dressing is more or less the same between summer and autumn, and winter and spring (the latter just requires hayfever tablets). If you're looking to try your hand at a capsule wardrobe, focusing your efforts on transitional pieces might be a good way to start. These versatile fashion choices are bound to have a long, happy life in your closet.
Striped Button-Ups
A crisp striped button-up shirt does many things. It says you're put together, but still casual. It gives you a Parisian, model-off-duty air. Wear it unbuttoned with a singlet underneath, or wear it half-buttoned, layered with necklaces. It's an item that wouldn't be amiss in a work setting, or on a boat in Greece. Now that's versatility.
Advertisement
Vests
Wearers need not bring their cricket bat. With a little nod to Australia's sporting obsession, the vest is a layering pro. Slip a shirt underneath (a striped one, might we recommend?) on cooler days, or go bold and solo with just a vest itself. Haven't you heard? The waistcoat vest is its sexier sibling.
Trench Coats
For days when you need a thin jacket to throw over your 'fit. The trench coat is a time-defying wardrobe classic that works over workwear, little dresses, and even activewear for an elevated athleisure look. With its sleek silhouette, a trench is a classic, clean outerwear choice that has the power to make its wearer feel like they have their shit at least somewhat together.
Loafers
Open-toed shoes and sandals are a risk when there's always the possibility of being rained on. And squelchy toes are not a mood (I even feel gross typing that, sorry). With grandmillennial fashion still raging, it's a good idea to make use of orthopedic-approved footwear such as loafers. Wear with or without socks, and pair with jeans or a midi skirt for a put-together outfit.
Crewnecks
A relaxed, cosy crewneck is the answer to your transseasonal dressing woes. Thin enough to shove in your bag, and covered enough to actually provide warmth, these babies pair well with almost anything. A spring dress? A tailored pair of trousers? A crewneck works. And don't feel limited to greys and creams either — this is where you can experiment with bold colours.
Advertisement
Scarves
Scarfs are the under-appreciated wearable blankets in our lives. With Acne's multicoloured large check scarfs making oversized scarves cool again, this gives us an excuse to pull out our woolly accessories. Statement scarves can help pull together a simple outfit, and are an easy way to incorporate some colour into your 'fit too.