Watch Kristen Stewart Effortlessly Channel Princess Diana In New Spencer Trailer

The new trailer for the Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, has dropped and it promises beautiful outfits and the '90s royal drama we've been craving.
Kristen Stewart effortlessly transforms into the late royal, with a crisp British accent intact for the film that looks at Diana's tumultuous life inside the royal family.
As a choral rendition of Lou Reed's 1972 classic Perfect Day plays in the background, Stewart dances through the palace, faces savage paparazzi and storms across the grounds looking glamorous but also depressed at times.
The spine-tingling moment is reserved for the very end when Stewart and Sally Hawkins (whose role hasn't been disclosed) share a raw conversation. "They know everything," Hawkins' character says, to which Stewart replies with just two words: "They don't."
Advertisement
The trailer's release comes a few days after film production company NEON released a teaser poster for Spencer in which Stewart is slumped over with her back to the camera, wearing a voluminous off-white gown with gold embroidery. Around her neck hangs a single string of pearls.
Premiering at the Venice Film Festival on September 3 before its wide release in November, the movie also stars Jack Farthing (Prince Charles), Timothy Hall and Sean Harris.
If there's anything we learnt from this dramatic teaser, it's that there's a lot more to know about the 'People's Princess' and we can't wait.