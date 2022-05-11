In 2022, we're seeing more representation across the board, but when it comes to size, true representation is about more than seeing models of all shapes and sizes in the occasional advertisement, it's about carving out space for everyone in fashion. That’s why, for the first time ever, this year’s Afterpay Australian Fashion Week is hosting the Curve Edit, a runway show platforming plus-sized clothing designers.
Consisting of beloved brands like 17 Sundays, Saint Somebody and Vagary, as well as some emerging designers in ready-to-wear and swimwear, the show is set to be a new fixture on the schedule. But while achieving milestones such as these is important, and celebrating the representation already present at Fashion Week is worthwhile, plus-size designers haven't always received equal recognition to that of their straight-sized-catering peers.
While we're buzzing for the highly-anticipated show, we're sharing their individual stories of designing plus-size clothing — highs and lows included.
Ahead, we chat to five Australian plus-size fashion designers about what the momentous occasion means to them and what their hopes are for the future of curve fashion and the industry as a whole.
