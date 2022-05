Australian Fashion Week Puts Mid-Size Bodies Front & Centre

But it seems that the call for representation isn't just falling into an echo chamber of TikTokers. After just day one of Afterpay Australian Fashion Week , a change felt unmistakable, with a slew of shows boasting a wider range of bodies than we've ever seen. From Gary Bigeni and Bondi Born to Bianca Spender and Romance Was Born, the casting of models was far more considered and thoughtful. Not only are designers putting more average-sized bodies front and centre, but they're also empowering a range of shapes, sizes and ages to really see themselves and have fun with fashion.