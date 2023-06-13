ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Street Style
Street View: What People Are Wearing In Canberra, ACT

Briar Clark
Lexi Laphor
Welcome to Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
In this instalment, photographer Lexi Laphor took to the streets of Canberra, ACT.
While cities like Sydney and Melbourne are home to some of Australia's better-known fashion hotspots, outliers like Paddington in Brisbane, Wollongong and Perth's city of Vincent have shown us that true personal style can be found anywhere. And the same can be said for the nation's capital.
Canberra is known for being the home base for government officials, but its street stylings prove that the city's citizens are not as stuffy as one might presume. In fact, Canberra locals take their layering very seriously, plus, they're big on investment pieces and they'll support a lesser-known brand over a fast fashion pick any day of the week.
The people in Canberra prioritise quality and practicality above all else. Opting for classic cuts, timeless prints and cosy textures to create bespoke looks that speak to their personal tastes. Sturdy statement coats are a must-have, Doc Martens and sneakers are the footwear of choice, and the cult of the Acne Studios scarf lives on in the streets of the Australian capital.
Ahead, check out the sweet 'fits of the 23 locals we snapped in Canberra.
