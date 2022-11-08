Street View: What People Are Wearing In The City Of Vincent, Perth

Welcome to the 13th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
La Niña is making her drizzly self known to most of Australia — that is, unless you're lucky enough to live in one of the pockets of our country that have escaped her wrath. One of those places is Perth, Western Australia.
There's no shortage of sun in WA's capital city and judging by the street style snaps we took a few days ago, summer is just a whisper away. Back in July, we linked up with photographer Maggie Joyner, who showed us around the streets of Fremantle, Perth. Now, she's let us in on a little secret — the City of Vincent is where it's at.
This collection of inner-city suburbs just outside the CBD is a bustling hub of creativity, nature and the arts. Over the past weekend, many Perth locals were making the most of the parks' lush greenery (with one individual snapped even seen carrying a watermelon). In Vincent, tonal browns, comfy sandals and classic tank tops abound. Nab some summer fashion inspo ahead!