In case you haven't stepped outside recently, the weather Down Under is not quite the usual December sunshine we're used to. And while we're feeling a little robbed of precious beach time and prime picnic dressing weather, we're not complaining about being able to continue wearing all of our leftover winter essentials.
But where we go wrong is in our outerwear. The humidity makes a regular coat unbearable, and the rain doesn't do much for our other jackets. So it's looking like it might be time to invest in a transseasonal raincoat.
An essential we'd usually just pick up at a convenience store in a pinch, the raincoat is a humble wardrobe item that has gotten a fashionable rewrite in recent years. And though they don't feel all that necessary in the grand scheme of Australian summers, this year is different thanks to the forces of La Niña.
Marrying everyday streetwear, gorpcore and functional attire, it's a timeless capsule piece that you're sure to get your money's worth out of. For the best raincoats out there that will only make (not break) an outfit, read on.