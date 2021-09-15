A Fool-Proof Guide To Picnic Dressing

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It’s officially springtime — a time made especially significant for those of us geared to emerge from lockdowns, vaxxed and ready to luxuriate in all our eased restrictions.
And as we prepare for the picnic boom ahead, naturally, all we’re thinking about is what we’ll be wearing. After all, picnics can call for a range of dress codes and elemental surprises, so sadly not all of our impulse lockdown purchases will make the cut.
Since we’re expecting a barrage of rugscapes and group shots to make up for lost times, it's probably a sound idea to invest in key wardrobe pieces that'll take you through the warmer months, to avoid any last-minute splurges that we only wear once.
But there are factors to consider when dressing for the occasion beyond just how you think you look. Not to damper your fun, but being outdoors doesn't always suit our going-out looks — from a functional perspective. So, to take the guesswork out of outfit hunting, we've taken it upon ourselves to put together a spring capsule wardrobe for the good times ahead.
Click through for the nine must-have items you'll be wearing on repeat this picnic season.