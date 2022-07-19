Street View: What People Are Wearing In Fremantle, Perth

Welcome to the fifth instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
Our country has a wealth of style gold for us to mine — as seen by our adventures in Melbourne's Fitzroy and New South Wales' Surry Hills, Glebe Markets and Newcastle. This time around, we headed out west — all the way to Fremantle in Perth.
On this particular Saturday, photographer Maggie Joyner traversed the streets of Freo and met a sling of fashionable folk. From Sarah wearing earrings of her own creation to Poppy in a green checked cardigan and coffee in hand, Maggie snapped 17 people out and about for the day. With nine of the bunch donning sunglasses, we're taking it as a sign that spring is slowly creeping up on us.
Ahead, some of the best street-style moments Fremantle has to offer. Peruse away!