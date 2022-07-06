Street View: What People Are Wearing In Islington, Newcastle

Welcome to the fourth instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
Where we first hit up Fitzroy in Melbourne, followed by Surry Hills and Glebe Markets in Sydney, this time we went seaside to the coastal city of Newcastle. The second-largest city in NSW, Newcastle is home to some of the state's most glorious beaches, cafes and op-shops, making it the perfect place to scout for unique, laidback style.
Taking to the streets of Islington, photographer @TheEmeraldRuby met a host of characters, all dripping in stunning thrifted finds and affordable brands, styled to look uber-chic.
Ahead, treat your eyes to some of the best style moments captured recently in Islington, Newcastle on a sunny Saturday.