Street View: What People Are Wearing In Paddington, Brisbane

The leafy suburb of Paddington is known for its trendy restaurants, boutique homewares and an extravagant shopping scene, so style is of upmost importance to its residents — and they did not disappoint. Luckily, the abundance of greenery not only provides much-needed shade, but also adds a striking contrast to make any outfit absolutely pop. Against this backdrop, local legends opted for earth-toned pieces and minimal layering, letting the simple staples speak for themselves.