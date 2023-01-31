Street View: What People Are Wearing In Paddington, Brisbane

Welcome to the 17th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
For our first daytime street style looks of 2023 (in case you missed it, don't forget to check out our newly released After Dark version), we returned to Brisbane to see what people are wearing right now.
The leafy suburb of Paddington is known for its trendy restaurants, boutique homewares and an extravagant shopping scene, so style is of upmost importance to its residents — and they did not disappoint. Luckily, the abundance of greenery not only provides much-needed shade, but also adds a striking contrast to make any outfit absolutely pop. Against this backdrop, local legends opted for earth-toned pieces and minimal layering, letting the simple staples speak for themselves.
In this round of Street View, photographer Hollie Warner examines how stylish Queenslanders beat the heat and still look great. Ahead, check out 14 street style looks from Paddington, Brisbane.