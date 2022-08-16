Street View: What People Are Wearing In Brisbane City

Welcome to the seventh instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
After spending some time in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, we decided to go up north. For our first foray into Queensland, we hit up its capital city with photographer Hollie Warner.
If we've learnt anything about Brisbane folk, it's that they're a sharing bunch. The locals we papped were often caught wearing pieces they got off their housemates, mums, dads, sisters and grandads. We also saw that Brisbanites (or Brisbanians, depending on who you speak to!) love secondhand clothing; almost every person was donning at least one pre-loved item.