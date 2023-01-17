Street View After Dark: What People Are Wearing On A Night Out In Surry Hills, Sydney

Welcome to the first instalment of Street View After Dark, a fun little twist on our fortnightly street style series that you already know and love. We're still documenting everyday people's personal style for outfit inspo — but this time, on a night out.
While traditional street style is an opportunity to show off our cutest daytime looks as we work, shop and meet friends, we all know that when the sun sets, the parties kick up — and so do the 'fits.
For the first After Dark, Sydney photographer Lexi Laphor hit up the Ace Hotel in Surry Hills on a buzzing Friday night; an uber-chic venue known for its vintage glam and electric live music sets.
Sharp silhouettes, refined basics and pops of green and blue featured heavily. Check out these 20 stylish Sydney night owls and their nighttime looks ahead.