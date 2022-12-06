Street View: What People Are Wearing In Wollongong, NSW

Welcome to the 15th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
With summer calling the shots in December, we headed to the coast where time moves slower, the parties go harder and life is defined by crisp air and the salty bite of the surf.
In this round of Street View, photographer Tyneesha Williams popped into Wollongong, a city defined by its university life and local indie music scene.
With students and creatives setting the scene, thrifted gems and affordable finds make for a unique and eclectic personal style. Graphic tees, band merch, layered textures and vibrant prints are abundant in the 'Gong, while platform shoes and over-ear headphones are the uniform here this season.
Check out these 20 local legends and their funky 'fits ahead.