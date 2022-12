Street View: What People Are Wearing In Wollongong, NSW

In this round of Street View, photographer Tyneesha Williams popped into Wollongong, a city defined by its university life and local indie music scene.With students and creatives setting the scene, thrifted gems and affordable finds make for a unique and eclectic personal style . Graphic tees, band merch, layered textures and vibrant prints are abundant in the 'Gong, while platform shoes and over-ear headphones are the uniform here this season.