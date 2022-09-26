At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Just when we got used to layering, warm weather is suddenly just around the corner, presenting a host of new challenges when it comes to deciding what to wear.
Sure, we loved our time with winter outerwear, and sweater vests will always have a place in our hearts, but as we sadly pack away our thick knits and heavy coats, we can't forget that a heap of clothes are about to become available to us again. In fact, when we think of everything we want to wear this season, the possibilities are a little dizzying.
So that you spend less time fussing over fits and more time enjoying the (admittedly sparse) sun, we thought we'd go through all of our favourite warm weather looks to narrow down the essential, no-brainer wardrobe items to get you through the season.