10 People On How Much Their Fashion Week Outfit Cost

The only time of the year that public gawking is permitted is fashion week. Street style has an absolute chokehold on us; seeing how everyday people dress and show off their personal aesthetic is always inspiring.
I can recall countless times I've wanted to run up to a fashionably-dressed stranger and ask them where their 'fit was from. Because of nerves and the fear of being mortifyingly rejected on the street, I often keep my questions to myself
But rather than shying away this week, I was armed with a tiny lapel microphone and courage ahead of several Melbourne Fashion Week events. Here, we got the full lowdown of these fashion week attendees' outfits and how much moolah was spent on them.