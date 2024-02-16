Offices may be back in full swing, but that’s not stopping designers from leaning into athleisure. While hoodies-under-outerwear is a common styling trick by now, brands like Michael Kors, Aknvas, LaPointe and Coach proposed some fresh takes on elevated athleisure. Aknvas’ version included a gold hood trim under a fur coat for a night out, while the classic skirt suit at Michael Kors took on a sporty twist with a simple black hoodie underneath. Rather than leave the hood down by the neck, Tory Burch featured a sheer lavender hoodie worn over the model's head and with a leather skirt.