It’s been hard to escape the bow trend for the past few months. And, based on the autumn/winter 2024 runways, they’re not going anywhere. Yet, the trend is evolving: it’s now less gimmicky and more elegant and grown-up. Take, for example, the lineup at Sandy Liang — a longtime purveyor of bows — which included a skirt suit with tiny bows on the front, as well as Coach, which embedded bows of full skirts and going out tops, and Wiederhoeft, which featured a train of bows on a coat.