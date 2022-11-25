At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Every once in a blue moon, a perfect intersection takes place between comfort and style, and this time it's fluffy slides that are taking the cake.
If you're after proof, one look at the Instagram account of celebrity personal shopper Gab Waller — whose clients include the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Lucy Hale — and you'll see the trend is highly sought after right now. So far Gab has sourced high-end versions from Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and even Prada for Rosie Huntington-Whitely.
Now that they're on our radar, we can't stop thinking about them. Lucky for us, our go-to Aussie shoe brands like LMS, Alice In The Eve and Senso have dropped epic iterations, as well as international faves like Arizona Love.
It can be a fine line between home slippers and outdoor shoes, but we've got you covered. Here are our top picks for fluffy flats that you'll want to be seen in on the streets.