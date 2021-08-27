9 Slippers To Shop Now They’re The Only Shoes That Matter

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Just as we were beginning to let loose again, many of us have sadly found ourselves in further lockdowns. And it's safe to say that all the wardrobe items we purchased over the last few months — in preparation for a raucous season — haven't quite gotten the mileage we had hoped.
Even as we get vaxxed at increased rates, it's unlikely life will return to normalcy anytime soon. And what this means is our priorities have shifted once again to all things soft and comforting. But if you've already gotten all the loungewear you could possibly stuff into your drawers, then it's time to invest in a cosy pair of slippers — and trust us, you won't regret it.
There's something about putting on shoes, even if they are rainbow and lined with fluff, that makes us feel ready to take on the day. Call it the illusion of productivity, but we're convinced they make a difference.
From the shearling kinds that feel like a hug, to the velvet iterations that scream sophistication, click through for nine of the chicest pairs of house slippers we're adding to cart ASAP.