Looking back on the style trends of the 2010s feels like an infinity scroll through someone's high school Tumblr account. From Tavi Gevinson-inspired cluttercore to strappy gladiator sandals and skinny jeans, there was a lot of weird stuff happening in the second decade of the second millennium. Were we left traumatised by some of our cringe-worthy fashion choices? Yes — but like it or not, fashion is cyclical.
We've explored all that the Y2K trend has to offer and now we're looking ahead. But if you thought we were just going to pick up where we left off with the 2010s and throw on the exact same items of clothing, you can breathe easy. It's 2023 and we're starting fresh, drawing inspiration from the past and merging it with modern style sensibilities.
Keep scrolling ahead for seven 2010s style trends that we've updated for 2023.
Skinny Jeans
The high demand for skintight skinny jeans in the 2010s resulted in off-shoot trends like jeggings *shudder*. Thankfully it's unlikely that we'll ever see the return of a jean-leggings hybrid anytime soon; in 2023 skinny jeans are still thriving, but with a more relaxed fit than their predecessors.
Statement Chains
Thick and chunky, layered to the high heavens or ridiculously long, the 2010s was a decade littered with statement chain necklaces. We never expected this trend to come back with such gusto, but the chains we're seeing in 2023 aren't a far cry from the jewellery we were wearing back in the day — they're just a bit more elevated in terms of execution. So if you'd like to revisit this trend, we'd recommend investing in a luxury chunky chain that you can pair with something understated like a ribbed white tank top and jeans, or dressed up with a silky black slip dress.
Normcore
Normcore felt like a breath of fresh air when it rose to popularity in 2013. The trend allowed us to take a break from all the maximalism and fad dressing around us at the time, and focus on minimalist menswear staples. Although, admittedly this trend was spearheaded by hipsters like Dev Hynes, so in a way it felt like we'd all collectively agreed to dress more minimally, while simultaneously wearing clothing exclusively found in our dads' wardrobes. Think schlumpy dad jeans, a non-descript boxy white tee and slightly daggy dad sneakers. The normcore trend has evolved subtly throughout the years, but we still rate its minimal effort and low-fuss ethos, which is why we're still wearing dad sneakers to this day.
High-Waisted Denim Cut-Off Shorts
We're haunted by the high-waisted denim cut-offs of our youth; they were ridiculously tight, extremely short and frayed to the point where they would disintegrate in the wash if you weren't careful. We have vivid memories of begging our mothers for a pair of One Teaspoon's curved hem shorts that were basically just a glorified pair of denim briefs. Thankfully, in 2023 the cut-offs are a hell of a lot longer and don't have our waists in a perpetual death grip. Instead, we've adopted a mid-rise waist and a relaxed boyfriend short fit.
Peplum
The return of peplum is honestly one of the worst things that's ever happened to us from a fashion perspective. We know that sounds dramatic, but that was the intention. We were personally victimised by this trend for a number of years and so naturally, now that we've seen it return to the mainstream, we feel a bit triggered (and rightfully so). However, we're attempting radical acceptance as we deep breathe our way through this new wave of peplum. This is not the stiff, corporate peplum of the 2010s. In 2023 the trend takes its inspiration from resortwear, embracing soft, feminine lines and relaxed yet luxurious fabrics like linen.
Tabis
The split-toed design of Maison Margiela's Tabi boot was inspired by socks that were commonly worn in Japan during the 15th century. The boots made their first appearance on a runway in 1988, and resurged in popularity in the 2010s after celebrating their 25th anniversary. Since then, the Tabi boot has evolved past its beginnings as an iconic winter staple and now, in 2023, we can see iterations of it echoed in different styles. Margiela recently released Mary Jane, ballet flat and limited-edition sneaker versions of the Tabi, while Nike has adopted a similar split-toe design with its Air Rifts.
Athleisure
Athleisure had people who had no intention of ever going to the gym running around in a pair of Lululemons and a sports bra. While it's still commonplace to see people running errands in their workout clothes, fashion-fitness crossover trends such as the basketball shorts trend and gorpcore have infiltrated the cultural zeitgeist and influenced us to invest in what is essentially hiking gear. Teva sandals are the summer footwear of choice, while sneakers from brands like Salomon are great trans-seasonally, and outerwear from North Face is a must-have.