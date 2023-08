How To Wear Basketball Shorts For A Slam Dunk Summer Outfit

Back in May, Jenna Lyons , the former J.Crew designer and new cast member of The Real Housewives of New York, wore an outfit I haven’t stopped thinking about since. At first glance, it was a simple summer outfit idea: a tuxedo-style black blazer , white T-shirt and pumps, and knee-length shorts. But, these weren’t any Bermuda shorts. With a baggy fit, two thick black lines on the sides, and an elastic band, these were, as a friend pointed out when posting the outfit to Instagram stories , reminiscent of basketball shorts. And while, from photos alone, it's unclear if they actually were, their resemblance to the styles spotted at WNBA games was enough to kick-start my summer obsession.