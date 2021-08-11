And it’s only day one. With shows by Ganni, Rodebjer, Baum Und Pferdgarten, Samsøe Samsøe, and more brands known for their on-point designs, there’s still plenty more street style to come from the fashion-minded folks in Copenhagen this week. And since Danish street style has a reputation for influencing global trends — see: prairie collars and poofy dresses — we suggest you take note for the season ahead.