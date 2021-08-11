Though the crowds that once lined up outside of shows during Copenhagen Fashion Week are noticeably smaller than pre-pandemic times, their unmatched sense of style hasn’t faltered. If anything, attendees at this season’s three-day-long Scandi-style event have actually turned up their fashion game since February’s round of shows, appearing in Denmark’s capital city on Monday in a bevvy of tailored looks worth saving to your back-to-work smorgasbord.
For the first few presentations of the spring ‘22 season, editors and influencers alike dressed for our impending return to the office (but with a twist!), pairing fitted waistcoats, slouchy trousers, and oversized blazers with transgressive NSFW additions. Think: cut-out crop tops, leather mini shorts, and sunglasses with technicolour lenses.
And it’s only day one. With shows by Ganni, Rodebjer, Baum Und Pferdgarten, Samsøe Samsøe, and more brands known for their on-point designs, there’s still plenty more street style to come from the fashion-minded folks in Copenhagen this week. And since Danish street style has a reputation for influencing global trends — see: prairie collars and poofy dresses — we suggest you take note for the season ahead.
Click ahead to see how Copenhagen street style stars are dressing for their return to “work”--or something like it.