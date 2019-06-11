Move Over Denmark, The Next Wave of Cult Scandi Labels Are Norwegian

New York, London, Milan and Paris have been hogging the fashion spotlight for far too long. For the past couple of years, Denmark has made its name as a bastion of Scandi-cool style - it's the home of cult brands Ganni, Stine Goya and Baum und Pferdgarten, and fashion favourites like Hanna Stefansson and Pernille Teisbaek after all, but it's far from the only Scandinavian country with fashion to get excited about.
Enter Norway. A country brimming with talent and creativity, and experimental designers eager to put Oslo on the fashion map. "In Norway we have deeply rooted traditions in clothes, but not a well-established fashion scene like Milan and Paris," designer Karine Næss tells Refinery29. "This absence can be seen as a challenge and an advantage at the same time. I feel like we are creating a foundation for the next generation now."
We've rounded up five of the most exciting Norwegian brands to know now - an eclectic mix that is hard to pin down; it ranges from Cathrine Hammel's ethereal tulle creations to IBEN's easy nonchalance, Næss's eclectic mix of references to Epilogue's clean minimalism. Read on to learn more about the brands soon to be industry favourites.