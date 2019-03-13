Ganni Just Launched The Perfect Spring-Ready Capsule Collection

On the Edge of the Flower Fields. It sounds like the sort of dreamy novel you'd want to devour during a lazy summer, but in fact it's the name of Ganni's new spring capsule collection, created in collaboration with MyTheresa.
It's the second collaboration between the Danish label and international retailer, and this time we're being treated to 12 pieces inspired by "the feeling of change in season". All Ganni's lust-worthy hallmarks are there, from playful florals to white cowboy boots, sun hats and puffed-up sleeves.
"MyTheresa was our first ever big international partner, so they'll forever have a special place in our hearts," Ganni's creative director Ditte Reffstrup explains in a brand statement. "For the capsule, we took it back to classic Ganni, with a feminine line-up of dresses and accessories full of fun prints and contrasting details – perfect for all the summer parties. We were thinking about that time of year when everything is just on the edge of going in to spring, when there's a real feeling of change and excitement in the air."
Ganni's dresses are always a highlight but the 10 on offer in this capsule will see you through every summer soiree, from garden parties to weddings. Tiered peplum hems meet square necklines, angel sleeves and ditsy prints – not to mention the spring-fresh colour palette of dusky rose, buttercup yellow and tulip purple.
We want everything in the collection, but so will every other Ganni girl – race you to the checkout.