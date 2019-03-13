Ganni Just Launched The Perfect Spring-Ready Capsule Collection

"MyTheresa was our first ever big international partner, so they'll forever have a special place in our hearts," Ganni's creative director Ditte Reffstrup explains in a brand statement. "For the capsule, we took it back to classic Ganni, with a feminine line-up of dresses and accessories full of fun prints and contrasting details – perfect for all the summer parties. We were thinking about that time of year when everything is just on the edge of going in to spring, when there's a real feeling of change and excitement in the air."