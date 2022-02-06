Story from Fashion

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Proves Neon Is A Neutral

Frances Solá-Santiago
It’s often said that a good styling trick is to go with neutrals, a category mostly reserved for black, brown, white, and navy blue. But, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week street style, neon is a must-have for every wardrobe. 
This week, as insiders descended upon the Danish capital for its biannual fashion showcase, there was no shortage of colour. Decked in their best colour combinations, attendees proved that mixing neon pink with bright orange or denim with a hint of neon green is always a good idea. It’s just the latest piece of evidence that the bold colour-blocking trend from the 2010s — and previously, the ‘80s — is making its comeback. This time, it’s neon-sign bright. 
Ahead, some of the best neon colour combinations at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
