The Under-The-Radar Fashion Brand That's All Over Instagram

What drives me as a designer is how I can create a bridge between distant cultural references from different times and different places. How to create balance and harmony within the clash of cultures. I grew up in Budapest, and the city has always been an intersection between East and West. This duality has formed our culture, personality and aesthetics, and my perception as a designer. The city has been influenced by distant cultures, from the Ottoman Empire and Germanic migration, through the vivid cultural life of the Belle Époque in the turn of the century, until the Communist era of the second half of the 20th century.