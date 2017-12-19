In a year when things felt out of control, many people turned to something they could change: their hair. And the red carpet was no exception. At least 15 celebrities went blond, 10 went for a pixie, and 12 added on extensions so long they could sweep the floor.
It's not often that a whole crop of stars are willing to overhaul their signature look overnight — save for the Kylie Jenners and Rihannas of the world. But we saw Katie Holmes, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and more step out with transformations so extreme, we did a double take. And then we dialed our hairstylists.
Ahead, find 11 cut and color makeovers (plus one impactful trim) from the past year that will break you out of a hair rut.