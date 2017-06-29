Why Donald Trump’s Presidency Finally Made Me Cut My Long Hair

When it came to allowing myself this new haircut, it felt like my gender identity and my racial identity were butting heads. I felt pressure to embrace my natural hair... but wanting to feel truer to my queer self felt like failing too, like reaching for the straightener again after over a year of wearing my natural curls was a slap in the face to my race. I was getting tangled inside my ethics and, again, making my hair about other people who, realistically, couldn’t care less about what the dead stuff that grew out of my head looked like. I wanted, more than anything, to ask myself what I wanted, and to make a decision based solely on that.