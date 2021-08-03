Katie Holmes’ Menswear-Inspired Look Featured Her Go-To Loafers

If you’ve been combing through street-style round-ups in search of an end-of-summer uniform to help your transition into fall, look no further than Katie Holmes’s latest getup. On Tuesday, the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted in New York City, wearing baggy rust-colored trousers, her signature Gucci loafers, and a men’s button-down shirt — our go-to for breezy, yet put-together workwear during lockdown.
Billowy, sometimes boxy menswear-inspired silhouettes have become a sartorial staple for Holmes in recent years, with the actress frequenting oversized blazers, slouchy low-rise jeans, and workwear overalls. Last November, Holmes gave the Canadian tuxedo her stamp of approval, pairing a roomy chambray button-down with an equally free-form pair of light-wash jeans. (A pair of lemon-yellow Bottega Veneta heels dressed up the look.) She donned the summer version of the outfit just weeks ago in July, styling a blue-and-white button-down shirt with a pair of vintage-inspired jeans. Naturally, she paired the duo with her trusty Gucci loafers — shoes she never appears to go without.
Holmes isn’t the only fashion icon opting for clothing that errs on the flowy side. This spring, Kendall Jenner was seen in New York wearing head-to-toe The Row, including a white button-down shirt and pleated khaki pants that she cinched at the waist with a leather belt. In June, supermodel Hailey Bieber followed suit, styling a stolen-from-the-boys Oxford shirt with New Balance dad sneakers and a baseball cap.
So, while tighter, more party-ready silhouettes have been on the rise in recent months, some among us aren’t ready to ditch their more spacious lockdown staples quite yet.