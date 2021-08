Katie Holmes’ Menswear-Inspired Look Featured Her Go-To Loafers

If you’ve been combing through street-style round-ups in search of an end-of-summer uniform to help your transition into fall, look no further than Katie Holmes’s latest getup. On Tuesday, the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted in New York City, wearing baggy rust-colored trousers, her signature Gucci loafers, and a men’s button-down shirt — our go-to for breezy, yet put-together workwear during lockdown.