Story from Style

Katie Holmes’ Baggy Jeans & Button-Down Combo Is The Perfect Summer Uniform

Eliza Huber
Photo: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM/Splash News.
On Wednesday, while embarking on a shopping date in Manhattan with her daughter, Katie Holmes was spotted wearing this summer’s most effortless style uniform. For the mother-daughter occasion, the Dawson’s Creek alum donned a striped button-down from the men’s department — a top trend from quarantine life — with baggy jeans, a tote bag, and her signature black Gucci loafers. *Saves for future summer outfit inspiration.* 
Not only is the look casually chic but it's also easy to recreate, with most people already owning these staples. An Oxford button-down? Baggy jeans? A pair of loafers? Check! Check! Check! All we needed was the actress-turned-style star to show us how to wear it all together. 
Photo: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM/Splash News.
This isn’t the first time Holmes has made us rethink our wardrobe's basics. In fact, her street style consistently includes elevated classics, which she styles in a variety of ways that make them appear brand-new. Last November, she wore an equally nonchalant denim button-down with distressed jeans and Bottega Veneta's braided sandals. In June, she made it clear which side of the skinny versus straight-leg jean debate when she wore a pair of straight-leg jeans with the same Gucci loafers and a graphic T-shirt. 
In turn, she’s proven that to have great style, you don’t need an extensive wardrobe. Instead, it’s all about collecting classics to repeat again and again.

