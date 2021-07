Katie Holmes’ Baggy Jeans & Button-Down Combo Is The Perfect Summer Uniform

This isn’t the first time Holmes has made us rethink our wardrobe's basics. In fact, her street style consistently includes elevated classics, which she styles in a variety of ways that make them appear brand-new. Last November, she wore an equally nonchalant denim button-down with distressed jeans and Bottega Veneta's braided sandals. In June, she made it clear which side of the skinny versus straight-leg jean debate when she wore a pair of straight-leg jeans with the same Gucci loafers and a graphic T-shirt.