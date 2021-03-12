Katie Holmes Just Rewore Her Viral Cardigan — & It Looks Totally Different

One day after digging up the perfect prairie dress — a keyhole Ulla Johnson frock that she paired with Common Projects sneakers — for spring’s (almost) debut, Katie Holmes is back again with another warm-weather look for us to covet and copy. On Thursday, the Dawson’s Creek star was seen walking in Lower Manhattan wearing a laid-back ensemble featuring her aforementioned Common Projects sneakers, moss green Dickie’s overalls, and a white T-shirt. For an added layer of warmth, she recycled a cashmere sweater. You might remember it from the time it went viral in August 2019.
Advertisement
The taupe, cashmere cardigan, called the “Scarlet Knitted Cardigan,” is one-half of a set designed by New York-based brand Khaite. Back then Holmes paired it with a matching cashmere bralette, called the Eda Soft-Cup Bralette. Following the sighting, the effortlessly chic combo almost immediately sold out. But both the cardigan and bra are back now, and so is Holmes with a more low-key, but equally cool way of styling the knit.
That said, since Holmes’ second sighting in her Khaite sweater, we’re seeing a pattern emerge, one that includes every size and color of the $1,540 knit slowly trickling out of stock until it’s completely sold out. At the time of publishing, only two sizes — extra-small and small — are available right now at Farfetch. Only one medium is left at Moda Operandi and Net-A-Porter, while SSENSE and Neiman Marcus both have one size large left. At this rate, there won’t be a Scarlet sweater left anywhere by the time the clock strikes weekend.
Before your chances of copying Holmes’ look go out the window (again!), shop her Khaite sweater and sneakers, below, as well as a few alternatives that aren’t quite so pricey.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.