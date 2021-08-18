Katie Holmes’ Latest Look Includes A J.Lo-Approved Quarantine Wardrobe Staple

Like us, Katie Holmes wants to dress like J.Lo. This week, the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted strolling through downtown Manhattan, wearing a black Champion sweatsuit, likely pulled from her lockdown wardrobe. (Old habits die hard.) Specifically, she wore a cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the sportswear brand, with a white tank top, matching black Champion sweatpants, combat boots, and her go-to leather tote bag from Sharkchaser. But while we love to see Holmes, who frequents Khaite, Gucci, and Ulla Johnson, dressing in more attainable fashions — her cropped crewneck is currently on sale on Amazon for $44 — that isn’t the only reason we’re so head-over-heels for her casual look.
The true winning component of Holmes’ ensemble is the fact that, prior to her wearing the quarantine-ready sweatshirt, Jennifer Lopez was spotted on a handful of occasions sporting the exact same one. In fact, the Hustlers star owns the Champion sweatshirt in three different colorways, including red, pink, and black. We first saw Lopez in the baby pink version of the crewneck in June 2018, when she posted a photo of herself in the style, as well as floral-print leggings by Niyama Sol, post-workout. In October that year, she wore the sweatshirt in red to watch the 2018 World Series, before throwing on the black, Holmes-approved alternative in November for a gym session.
Can we blame them? The crewneck is the perfect way to keep your loungewear in rotation without burning up in the summer months, thanks to its cropped silhouette. It also provides ample opportunities for trying out the midriff trend that’s grown so popular this year. And now that both Lopez and Holmes have co-signed the cozy piece, there’s really no excuse to not hop on board.
