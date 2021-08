Okay, Now What Do We Do With All These Sweatsuits?

After spending the better part of last year stockpiling comfortable clothing , you're likely finding yourself wondering: What do I do with all these matching sweatsuits ? As we step back into the world outside of our homes — whether socially, in a workplace capacity, or for school — there's quite a lot of confusion around what exactly to wear. Many are hesitant to ever return to the more restrictive styles of pre- pandemic fashion ; some have gone as far as to question the future of the bra entirely. In an effort to alleviate any head-scratching over this new age of hybrid style, we put together a few ideas on how to best repurpose your pre-COVID sweatsuit collection for a post-vax world.