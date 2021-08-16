Okay, Now What Do We Do With All These Sweatsuits?

We're talking bare minimum effort here. Mix and match as many (or as few) fashion pieces to your sweatsuits. Although our styling suggestions are not totally foolproof — because, even though many things have changed, sweats still don't cut it for every occasion — they are packed with hacks that help give them a more polished and professional edge. (We also recommend considering color choice, bagginess levels, and signs of wear in your chosen lounge pieces.) Scroll on for fuss-free fashion inspiration.