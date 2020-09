The realistic side of me is like, ‘I need to buy things that I can wear around the house, to wear [to] not do anything.’ I bought this very oversized T-shirt from Chickees Vintage — it’s literally just a plain white shirt with a huge yellow daisy on it. I’m trying to find other versions of it because I feel like it’s my ideal uniform. I bought blue Chacos, and my life has actually changed. They go with everything. It’s like walking on foam. I have also been living in a pair of Patagonia men’s Baggies shorts. They are sold out everywhere and I had to find them from a very random website in the vein of Bass Pro Shops . So I’ve been looking like a 12-year-old camper, wearing oversized t-shirts, Patagonia shorts, and Chacos.