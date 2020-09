13 Tie-Dye Sweaters To Take Summer’s Biggest Trend Into Fall

As we approach fall, we’ve been thinking a lot about what will happen to the summer trends that have shaped our quarantine wardrobes, namely: tie-dye . Traditionally, the DIY technique has been strictly a warm-weather activity — something kids did at summer camp and adults enjoyed over a bottle of rosé. But given how popular the activity’s become since lockdown started, we’re hesitant to give up on the beloved outdoor hobby — more importantly, the on-trend garments that result from it — just because summer is ending.