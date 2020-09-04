13 Tie-Dye Sweaters To Take Summer’s Biggest Trend Into Fall

As we approach fall, we’ve been thinking a lot about what will happen to the summer trends that have shaped our quarantine wardrobes, namely: tie-dye. Traditionally, the DIY technique has been strictly a warm-weather activity — something kids did at summer camp and adults enjoyed over a bottle of rosé. But given how popular the activity’s become since lockdown started, we’re hesitant to give up on the beloved outdoor hobby — more importantly, the on-trend garments that result from it — just because summer is ending.
Luckily, designers across the board are presenting a solution: tie-dye sweaters. Thanks to high-brow labels like Loewe and the Elder Statesman offering up a covetable selection of tie-dyed knits, as well as more wallet-friendly alternatives from Urban Outfitters and Etsy, there’s no reason why we can’t transform this colorful print from a summer staple to a seasonless one. Perhaps, we’ll even see tie-dye hats and scarves come winter. Or better yet: tie-dye puffers. (Aritzia, your move now.)
Ahead, shop our favorite tie-dye sweaters — from cashmere to cotton — and keep this summer trend alive all year long.
