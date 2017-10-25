The Powerful Reason Katie Holmes Cut Off All Her Hair

Katie Holmes has finally revealed why she's sporting a pixie cut these days. It turns out, the short 'do is for a movie role.
In a conversation with People on Tuesday, Holmes explained that her haircut is for Doorman, her upcoming film.
"It's for a role. I'm getting ready to play a woman in a movie called Doorman," Holmes told People about her new haircut. "She's an ex-Marine, and she's a warrior. I'm excited. I'm training. I'm sore."
The magazine notes that Katie Holmes officially debuted her pixie cut at an event celebrating the FAO Schwarz pop up at Bergdorf Goodman on Tuesday. But she was spotted with the new cut last week at JFK — and her short, dark hair, combined with her sunglasses, reminded Twitter users of Kris Jenner.
This isn't Holmes' first time sporting a pixie cut — she had a similar short 'do in 2008. Still, we've been used to seeing the actress with longer locks for the better part of a decade, so this is quite a switch!
Celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero also talked to People about Holmes' Doorman character and the inspiration for Holmes' haircut.
"We were trying to find a balance between something feminine but kickass, 'cause she's working really hard — her body looks incredible," Quintero told People. "She really wanted it to move on camera, so it was actually like three haircuts. We did it over the weekend, and it kind of got shorter and shorter and shorter."
We don't know a ton about the action film yet, but it sounds like it will be a pretty moving story. According to Variety, the movie will focus on Holmes' character, an ex-Marine who gets a job as a New York doorman. Her new job is more than she bargained for, though — apparently, the historic building has art hidden in its walls, and she has to protect its owners from thieves.
My question about the movie, though, isn't about Holmes' haircut. Instead, I'm interested in why someone decided hiding art within the walls of a historic NYC building was a good idea. There are cockroaches in those walls! Surely, there must be somewhere better to hide your valuables?
