Leah Remini Thinks Katie Holmes Could Lose Custody Of Suri If They Talk

Leah Remini says she knows why Katie Holmes hasn’t spoken out against Scientology: she could lose custody of her child, Suri.
Wondering out loud why neither high-profile ex wives of Scientologist Tom Cruise, Holmes and Nicole Kidman, will speak to her, Lemini told LaPalme magazine, “Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really.”
According to Remini, there may be other legal obstacles for Kidman and Holmes speaking out against the church. “I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents,” Remini said.
Remini has been an outspoken whistleblower against Scientology since leaving the organization after being a member for 30 years. She hosts Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E, where she and other former high-ranking Scientologists have accused Scientology of everything from blackmail to extortion to physically detaining members in a self-made detention center.
Scientology spokesperson Karin Pouw told People, “What is coming out of Leah Remini’s mouth is pure fiction. She has no personal knowledge and is just inventing stories. We reject the allegations she is making as outright false.”
According to Us, season 3 of Scientology & Aftermath will continue to investigate Scientology, and include a special on alleged abuses among Jehovah’s Witnesses.
