Leah Remini's Book Alleges Tom Cruise Meltdowns

Leah Remini's new book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, is out today, and — surprise, surprise — it doesn't pull any punches.
Remini has already been vocal in her criticism of the church and prominent member Tom Cruise. The actress has said that she was punished after speaking out about what she considered bizarre behavior at Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes.
The former King of Queens star digs deeper in the book itself, painting a picture of Cruise as somewhat of a tyrant. She shares a moment when the Mission Impossible star allegedly lashed out at an assistant for bringing him prepackaged cookie dough.
"'Get in the fucking present time, is what you need to do,' he then screamed at his assistant," Remini writes in an excerpt obtained by E! Online. "As he lit into her, I thought about the time a friend had mentioned to me that she witnessed him taking his assistant to task for giving him a chipped coffee mug. 'You served me tea in a chipped mug? Do you know who gets served with a mug that's chipped? Fucking DBs,' he said, using the initials for 'Degraded Being,' a term in Scientology that means degraded spiritual being."
We expect that reps for the church and Cruise will be swift to issue denials, but it does make you wonder. What's so bad about prepackaged cookie dough?
Remini has already been vocal in her criticism of the church and prominent member Tom Cruise. The actress has said that she was punished after speaking out about what she considered bizarre behavior at Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes.
The former King of Queens star digs deeper in the book itself, painting a picture of Cruise as somewhat of a tyrant. She shares a moment when the Mission Impossible star allegedly lashed out at an assistant for bringing him prepackaged cookie dough.
"'Get in the fucking present time, is what you need to do,' he then screamed at his assistant," Remini writes in an excerpt obtained by E! Online. "As he lit into her, I thought about the time a friend had mentioned to me that she witnessed him taking his assistant to task for giving him a chipped coffee mug. 'You served me tea in a chipped mug? Do you know who gets served with a mug that's chipped? Fucking DBs,' he said, using the initials for 'Degraded Being,' a term in Scientology that means degraded spiritual being."
We expect that reps for the church and Cruise will be swift to issue denials, but it does make you wonder. What's so bad about prepackaged cookie dough?
Advertisement