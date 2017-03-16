The 13 Wildest Revelations About Scientology From Leah Remini's Show

Scientology’s like your weird next-door neighbor who keeps his blinds closed and his doors dead-bolted. People in large, expensive cars are constantly paying him a visit. Sometimes, pamphlets with terms like "thetan" and "Dianetics" and "E-meter" scatter through your street, but you have no clue what they mean.
You know something fishy is happening. You might even be tempted to knock on the door and find out for yourself. But one thing's for sure: Your neighbor's not spilling the beans (potentially because he’s an alien).
In her A&E special series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini and a team of former high-ranking Scientologists and experts tear the blinds off the proverbial house next door. Actress and former star of King of Queens, Remini’s the perfect fit to head this project. Since leaving the church after 30 years as a member, Remini has made it her mission to expose this mysterious organization for what it is.
Here are some of the key takeaways from the show's first season, so you can be prepared when it returns for season 2.