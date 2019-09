The 13 Wildest Revelations About Scientology From Leah Remini's Show

In her A&E special series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath , Remini and a team of former high-ranking Scientologists and experts tear the blinds off the proverbial house next door. Actress and former star of King of Queens, Remini’s the perfect fit to head this project. Since leaving the church after 30 years as a member, Remini has made it her mission to expose this mysterious organization for what it is.