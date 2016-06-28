Apparently, Leah Remini still has plenty to say about her experience with Scientology. So much, in fact, that she is reportedly producing a show on the subject.
Tony Ortega, a journalist who has long covered the controversial faith and appears in the 2015 HBO documentary Going Clear, announced via his blog today that The King of Queens star is currently working on a series "about the way Scientology rips apart families."
"We’ve confirmed that Leah’s series is currently shooting footage, and appears to be on a fast track," Ortega wrote. As yet, no further details have been released, including when or on what network the show is expected to air.
Remini's memoir, Troublemaker, released last fall, contains a number of anecdotes about other celebrities within the church. Most notably, the actress shares a story about Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes: Remini claims that other Scientologists accused her of "ruining" the affair.
For its part, the church has denied all of Remini's recollections and assertions. "Every claim Miss Remini has made is not only untrue but ridiculous and stupid," representatives said in October 2015. No doubt that will continue to be the party line if and when the actress's series ever comes to fruition on the small screen.
Advertisement