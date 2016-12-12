Leah Remini was bound to ruffle some feathers now that her crusade against the Church of Scientology has become the focus of a new A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. While the Church itself has hit back hard on Remini’s claims that the church is abusive, dishonest, and engages in sexual misconduct. The church has called her version of events a revisionist history, claiming that she is actually bitter about being expelled from the religion she once loved.
However, some of the celebrities still committed to the religion are taking a softer approach in their resistance to Remini’s ideologies. John Travolta, who has been a known Scientologist since the '70s, told E! News that he had not seen Remini’s new series during an interview on Critic’s Choice Awards red carpet. When asked why simply stated that he’s “not interested.” He explained, “[Scientology has] been nothing but helpful to me for 40 years, through all my losses of my mother, my girlfriend, my son. They never left my side, so why would I want buy into something that's not what I feel?”
In what appeared to be the result of some intentional media training, Travolta says he was “kind of” surprised that Remini went on such a public crusade, but as long as he and his family are still able to practice their faith he’s “happy.” It’s also worth noting that there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two other than their differing views on the religion. In a separate E! interview, Remini said that she did not expect Travolta or Tom Cruise to reach out because they aren’t allowed to under the doctrine of the Church. But she was sure to mention that Travolta was “one of the nicest, sweetest people you're ever going to meet.”
