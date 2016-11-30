Ever since she publicly left the Church of Scientology in 2013, Leah Remini has been consistently vocal about her 35 years as an active member of the controversial church. She's done countless interviews, spilling secrets about other famous Scientologists like Tom Cruise and his then-wife Katie Holmes; she also penned a best-selling book, Troublemaker. So it should come as no surprise that she has launched a television series on A&E: Leah Remini: Scientology & The Aftermath.
But the show is different than what we've seen from Remini before, which was mostly tongue-in-cheek descriptions of what she personally experienced, and saw, as a celebrity member of the church. This time around, the 46-year-old is exploring the experiences of other, less fortunate Scientologists.
Instead of retelling her own story, Remini is encouraging those who are fearful, and thusly unwilling, to challenge the church's principles.
In the opening scene of the premiere episode, which aired November 29 at 10 p.m., Remini explains the premise of the series while sitting in front of a black screen. "When I first started filming this show I thought I would just be documenting stories of families that were torn apart by the church of Scientology's policies and practices," she says somberly. "But what I uncovered was much deeper and darker then I ever expected."
That admittedly cliché line rings true throughout the first episode as Remini — with the help of former Scientologist spokesperson Mike Rinder — visits the homes of former members who allege that they suffered at the hands of the church, and draws out their stories.
After her ominous introduction, Remini begins unraveling her own past involvement in Scientology. As a struggling actress, whenever she found success in Hollywood, she would immediately credit her accomplishments to the church; through alleged, manipulative teachings that preyed on her insecurity, Remini came to believe that she owed her career to the Scientology community. The resounding promise, she claims, was that a person could reach full potential in every aspect of their life if they only followed the faith, and remained loyal to its teachings.
Remini's mission to help other Scientologists share their sorrows and strike against the church is part of a process of atoning for her own past.
These days, Remini says she is committed to "exposing the abuse of the religion," which she refers to as a "cult." But it also seems clear from her testimony that the King of Queens star might be atoning for her own behavior by working so hard to "save" others. As a viewer, I found it obvious that Remini's process of leaving the church was much easier than her fellow former Scientologists: Her family is still intact. Her career has continued on. She's independently wealthy, and always had a life on the other side of the church's walls.
"The church will be exposed and I'm not gonna stop," Remini says near the end of the premiere episode. If this A&E series is any indication: She means to keep that promise.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, airs Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on A&E.
